Harmony (ONE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $19.63 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Harmony has a market cap of $809.51 million and approximately $19.63 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0777 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Harmony alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00061168 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00090815 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00015378 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.89 or 0.00850897 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00044282 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

ONE is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,127,547,924 coins and its circulating supply is 10,424,723,924 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.