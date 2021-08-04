Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:HSC traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,648. Harsco has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -61.21 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.89.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

