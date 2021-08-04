Harvest Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000. Lydall makes up approximately 0.4% of Harvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lydall by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lydall by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lydall by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Lydall by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 404,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after buying an additional 176,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lydall during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Lydall stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.07. 5,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,495. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,015.16 and a beta of 3.08. Lydall, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $62.10.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Lydall had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

