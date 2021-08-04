HBW Advisory Services LLC Invests $203,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 17,924 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RGI opened at $190.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.63. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $127.04 and a 52 week high of $194.02.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

