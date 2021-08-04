HC2 (HCHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.29). HC2 had a net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter.

Shares of HCHC stock opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94. HC2 has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.75.

In other HC2 news, Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 69,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $263,085.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Avram A. Glazer acquired 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $202,470.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 505,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,912 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

