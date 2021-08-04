HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Position Lifted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) by 417.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 165,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,215 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HC2 were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCHC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of HC2 by 487.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HC2 in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of HC2 in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of HC2 in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HC2 in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

HC2 stock opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The company has a market cap of $277.07 million, a P/E ratio of -44.63 and a beta of 2.31.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter. HC2 had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.31%.

In related news, Director Avram A. Glazer bought 69,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $263,085.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Avram A. Glazer bought 11,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $45,540.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,270.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 505,110 shares of company stock worth $1,969,912. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

