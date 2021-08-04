HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of HCI Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 1st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for HCI Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of HCI opened at $101.55 on Wednesday. HCI Group has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $103.44. The firm has a market cap of $861.14 million, a P/E ratio of 237.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $94.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.68 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in HCI Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in HCI Group by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 47,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in HCI Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 4,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.