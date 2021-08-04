Head-To-Head Survey: Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) & SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) and SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zillow Group and SPAR Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 0 5 6 0 2.55 SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zillow Group presently has a consensus target price of $158.25, indicating a potential upside of 51.31%. Given Zillow Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than SPAR Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.2% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of SPAR Group shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Zillow Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.6% of SPAR Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zillow Group and SPAR Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $3.34 billion 7.76 -$162.12 million N/A N/A SPAR Group $230.52 million 0.18 $3.37 million N/A N/A

SPAR Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group.

Volatility & Risk

Zillow Group has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPAR Group has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and SPAR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group 1.55% 1.41% 0.90% SPAR Group 1.73% 11.46% 4.79%

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc., a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans. Its portfolio of brands include Zillow, Zillow Offers, Zillow Closing Services, Zillow Home Loans, Trulia, StreetEasy, and HotPads. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc. engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey. The company was founded by Robert G. Brown and William H. Bartels in 1967 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

