Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 10,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.8 days. Currently, 12.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 752,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 47,963.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 122,308 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 960,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,998,000 after purchasing an additional 47,972 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 113,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,893 shares during the last quarter.

HCSG opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $35.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.42.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

Several research firms have commented on HCSG. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

