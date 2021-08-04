Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Director Purchases $16,930.00 in Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Director Michael John Sullivan bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $16,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael John Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Michael John Sullivan bought 1,000 shares of Heartland Express stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.80 per share, for a total transaction of $17,800.00.

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.53.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HTLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

