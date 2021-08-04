Hecla Mining (HL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect Hecla Mining to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 220.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 2.20. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.011 dividend. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

In related news, Director Charles B. Stanley sold 46,848 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $420,695.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $5,909,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 897,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,670. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.30.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

