Hedeker Wealth LLC Invests $6.05 Million in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,585 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,054,000. Generac comprises approximately 1.9% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 623.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 772.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.13.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $400.64. 5,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,476. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $394.26. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.10 and a 1 year high of $457.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

