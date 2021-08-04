Hedeker Wealth LLC Makes New $3.10 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 101,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 74,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTS traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.68. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,773. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.66. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.73.

