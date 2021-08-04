Hedeker Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 50,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 117,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,299 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IJT traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.87. 840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,225. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $83.92 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.81.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.