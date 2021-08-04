Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 303 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 111.5% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 409,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,308,000 after buying an additional 215,730 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth approximately $405,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.0% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 96,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,009,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIN. upped their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.23.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $307.15. 21,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,057. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $293.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $158.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $310.19.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.