Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 5,841 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hedeker Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,956 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.3% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 280,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,359 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $146,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.85. The stock had a trading volume of 38,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,732. The company has a market cap of $216.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.27. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $98.67 and a 52 week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.