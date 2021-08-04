Hedeker Wealth LLC Takes $3.41 Million Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $106.95. 6,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,218. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 1.49. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $109.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.95.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LAMR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.