Hegic (HEGIC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.19 Million

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. In the last week, Hegic has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Hegic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC on major exchanges. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $64.10 million and approximately $6.19 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00060372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.94 or 0.00901136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00044083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00095148 BTC.

Hegic Coin Profile

Hegic is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 565,759,614 coins. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

