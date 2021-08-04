Hegic (HEGIC) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Hegic has a total market cap of $62.60 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hegic coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hegic has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00059399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015654 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $321.59 or 0.00820315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00093093 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00041358 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 565,759,614 coins. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

