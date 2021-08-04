Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95. 3,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,195,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLX. Zacks Investment Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

The company has a market cap of $609.19 million, a P/E ratio of 204.50 and a beta of 3.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

