Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HSIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.25.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $80.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $1,826,687.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,658,861.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 7,227 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $593,192.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,405,300.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,832 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.