Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the June 30th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Heritage Financial stock opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $873.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.79. Heritage Financial has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $30.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.39.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 38.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director John A. Clees sold 3,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $93,284.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $106,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 44,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 33,835 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 15,081 shares in the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 327,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 47,660 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.