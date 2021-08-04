H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Sells 835 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $220.68. 4,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,836. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $228.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.