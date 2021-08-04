H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Sells 837 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $226.95. The stock had a trading volume of 136,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,135. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $162.85 and a one year high of $228.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

