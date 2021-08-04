Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HFRO)

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

HFRO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.19. 1,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,839. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $12.15.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

