Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HFRO)

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.
HFRO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.19. 1,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,839. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $12.15.
About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
