Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $807,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLT opened at $126.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.36. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.47 and a 52 week high of $136.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 236.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.79.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

