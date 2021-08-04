Hiscox (LON:HSX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 889.60 ($11.62). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 865.60 ($11.31), with a volume of 532,268 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HSX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 898 ($11.73) to GBX 916 ($11.97) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 973 ($12.71) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($14.04) to GBX 885 ($11.56) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 964.86 ($12.61).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 805 ($10.52) per share, with a total value of £13,290.55 ($17,364.19). Also, insider Roberts S. Childs acquired 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 818 ($10.69) per share, with a total value of £52,352 ($68,398.22).

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

