Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Plans $0.12 Dividend

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:HSX opened at GBX 918.60 ($12.00) on Wednesday. Hiscox has a twelve month low of GBX 678.45 ($8.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of £3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 840.

In other Hiscox news, insider Roberts S. Childs acquired 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 818 ($10.69) per share, with a total value of £52,352 ($68,398.22). Also, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 805 ($10.52) per share, with a total value of £13,290.55 ($17,364.19).

A number of equities analysts have commented on HSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($14.04) to GBX 885 ($11.56) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 973 ($12.71) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 898 ($11.73) to GBX 916 ($11.97) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 964.86 ($12.61).

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

