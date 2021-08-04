Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HCXLF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hiscox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Hiscox in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.03 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Hiscox in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.03.

OTCMKTS HCXLF traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.68. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

