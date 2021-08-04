Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HOC. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th.

LON HOC traded up GBX 2.10 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 159 ($2.08). 1,078,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,719. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 166.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.91. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 145.80 ($1.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The company has a market cap of £817.06 million and a PE ratio of 75.71.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

