Hoertkorn Richard Charles Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM stock traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $56.84. 1,244,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,984,430. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $240.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.