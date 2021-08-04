Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on August 20th

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

Home Bancorp has raised its dividend by 60.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Home Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Home Bancorp to earn $3.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

HBCP opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.78. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $39.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $39,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

