Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.680-$3.680 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.76 billion-$145.76 billion.

NYSE:HMC traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $33.04. 14,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.84. Honda Motor has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.09.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.12 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a boost from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is currently 43.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Honda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

