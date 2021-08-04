Hord (HORD) Trading Up 72.7% Over Last 7 Days

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Hord has traded up 72.7% against the dollar. One Hord coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000597 BTC on exchanges. Hord has a total market cap of $11.62 million and $1.37 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00047968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00100184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00142167 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,939.07 or 1.00373457 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.68 or 0.00851167 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,897,962 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

