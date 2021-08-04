Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of HST stock opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a current ratio of 26.76. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,435,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,715,000 after acquiring an additional 203,916 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $585,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 37.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 24,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 903,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

