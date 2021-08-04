H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) PT Raised to C$18.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price target lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HRUFF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.59. 4,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,298. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.34.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.