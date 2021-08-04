Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives C$13.41 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.41.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HBM shares. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$8.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$4.16 and a 1 year high of C$11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$397.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$438.71 million. Analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.0687815 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$28,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$378,070.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

