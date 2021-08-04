Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.28. 1,190,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,410. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -656.84, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $30.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPP. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.06.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

