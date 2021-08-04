Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Short Interest Up 21.2% in July

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 477,300 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the June 30th total of 393,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 583,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDSN traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.53. 11,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,966. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21. Hudson Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Hudson Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $33.78 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.75 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, VP Kathleen Houghton sold 13,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $38,613.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,343.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 23,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $59,336.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 366,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,976.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,503 shares of company stock valued at $137,073 over the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 34.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

