Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) Shares Up 0.8%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) shares shot up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.77. 2,813,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 1,368,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.39.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

