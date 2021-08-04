Hxro Market Capitalization Tops $111.64 Million (HXRO)

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Hxro coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001249 BTC on popular exchanges. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $111.64 million and approximately $762,452.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hxro has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hxro

HXRO is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 226,755,772 coins. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia . The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Buying and Selling Hxro

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

