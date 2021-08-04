Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $55.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is a distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is based in PETALUMA, Calif. “

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.17.

Shares of HYFM stock opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -326.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.07. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $41.59 and a 12-month high of $95.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYFM. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,503,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

