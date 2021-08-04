I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Short Interest Down 16.8% in July

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 621,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its stake in shares of I-Mab by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,791,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,559 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of I-Mab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 530,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,692,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,387,000. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. China Renaissance Securities upped their price target on I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. I-Mab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Shares of IMAB traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $78.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,696. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.27.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

