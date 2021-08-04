IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,758 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,075,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after buying an additional 3,766,368 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,973,817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,082,000 after buying an additional 2,337,151 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,383,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after buying an additional 1,424,914 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,085,000. 46.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on IAG. Raymond James lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.97.

IAMGOLD stock opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. IAMGOLD Co. has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

