Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €12.62 ($14.85).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.40 ($13.41) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.60 ($13.65) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Iberdrola has a 12-month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 12-month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

Iberdrola Company Profile

