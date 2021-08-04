ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Announces Earnings Results

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.11%. ICF International updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.650-$4.650 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.35-4.65 EPS.

NASDAQ ICFI traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.78. 1,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,226. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.71. ICF International has a 52 week low of $60.02 and a 52 week high of $102.23.

ICFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ICF International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

