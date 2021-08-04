Iconic Token Trading 15.5% Higher This Week (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $3.51 million and $165.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000886 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00048096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00100803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00142576 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,785.82 or 1.00067635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.20 or 0.00845608 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,951,928 coins. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

