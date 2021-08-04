IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 23.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,465 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,931 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. lowered their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.49. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $52.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

