IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 5,725 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,059,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,948,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 30.0% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16.9% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 25.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Marriott International by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist increased their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.35.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAR stock opened at $142.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.62 and a twelve month high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

