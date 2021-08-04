IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. CLSA downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.33.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $307,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,774 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,386 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $273.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.25, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $273.17.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

